Racists have already killed 358 children, 681 children have been injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 358 children died, more than 681 children were injured.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"As of the morning of July 21, 2022, more than 1,039 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 358 children died and more than 681 were injured of various degrees of severity. Children were most affected in Donetsk region - 361, Kharkiv region - 194, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolaiv region - 53, Kherson region - 52, Zaporizhia region - 40," the report said.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

On July 20, a 13-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured as a result of mass shelling by the occupiers of Kharkiv.

In the course of fixing criminal offenses, it became known that on June 19, as a result of artillery shelling by an aggressor in the village of Ivanivka, Izyum district, Kharkiv region, a 16-year-old girl was injured.