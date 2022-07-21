Racists are shelling one of Kharkiv's districts, it is known about wounded - Mayor Terekhov (updated)

Russian occupation forces are shelling one of the most densely populated districts of Kharkiv.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Oleg Synehubiv, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russians are striking Kharkiv. Attention residents: stay in shelters, do not go outside without an urgent need, do not ignore the alarm signals!" - he emphasized.

At the same time, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that rioters are attacking one of the most densely populated areas of the city.

"There are wounded. There is a hit in one of Kharkiv's medical institutions," added the head of the city.

"According to the preliminary data of the regional center of emergency medical aid, 17 people were injured as a result of the shelling of one of the residential areas of Kharkiv," Oleg Synehubiv, the head of the regional military administration, said later.

