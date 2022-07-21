Number of victims of Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia increased to 26: 20-year-old girl died in hospital
26 people are known to have died as a result of the rocket attack on Vinnytsia by Russian troops.
The head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Borzov, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"26... 20-year-old Olga Lysenko died in the hospital. On July 14, she was on Victory Square at 10:40 a.m. She returned home from the dentist... 98% of burns...
The memory dawned... Condolences to family and friends," the head of the regional administration writes.
It will be recalled that on July 14, the Russian occupiers fired 3 rockets at an office building in Vinnytsia.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi called the shelling a terrorist act.
It is known that Russian troops hit Vinnytsia with Caliber missiles from the Black Sea.