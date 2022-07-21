Shelling of Kharkiv with rockets: Two people died, 19 were injured, including child

The Russian occupiers hit Kharkiv with "Urahans" in the morning. As a result, 19 people were injured, 2 died.

Oleg Synehubiv, the head of the regional military administration, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"As of now, as a result of the shelling of one of Kharkiv's districts by Russian Urahans, 19 people are injured, including 1 child. Unfortunately, 4 people are in serious condition. 2 people have died," he said.

"The Russian enemy is hitting only the streets of the city, trade pavilions, residential infrastructure. There is a hit in a residential building where a private dental office was located. There were no people inside the premises. All services are working on the ground in an enhanced mode.

Residents of Kharkiv are asked to be extremely careful, the enemy is firing chaotically and brutally at the city. Stay in shelters!" - emphasized the head of the region.

