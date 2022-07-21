Russians have not yet destroyed no one HIMARS, - American General Milley

The Russian army has not yet destroyed the American HIMARS missile systems, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine are using to hit targets in the rear of the occupiers.

This was announced at a press conference after the fourth meeting of the "Ramstein" format by General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, reports Censor.NET with reference to Liga.net.

He noted that in addition to HIMARS from the USA, Ukraine also receives long-range artillery from other countries, for example, from Great Britain.

"So far these systems have not been destroyed by the Russians, I knock on wood every time I say something like that," Milley said.

The general added that the Ukrainians use HIMARS and similar systems very effectively. According to him, Ukraine has "excellent gunners".

He also noted that now the Armed Forces have a fire echelon from deep to close combat. For long-range, HIMARS are used in addition to howitzers M777, for medium - M109, for short - caliber 105-mm artillery and mortars.