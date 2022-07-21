In Mariupol, occupiers force farmers to give them their crops and property and forbid them to evacuate, - Andryushchenko

In occupied Mariupol, the Russians are forcing Ukrainian farmers to hand over their crops and property and demanding the transfer of land ownership rights free of charge.

This was reported by Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Censor.NET informs.

"Now Mariupol farmers are required not only to collect and give the entire harvest to the "young republic". They are forced to sign legal papers on the free transfer of ownership rights to land plots and property to people specified by (Russian curator - ed.) Ivanov," Andryushchenko noted.

He also added that after that the Russians forbid them to evacuate to other territories and force them to work for the occupation authorities almost for free. Andryushchenko called such conditions "modern serfdom in Russia."

Read more: Exhumation in Mariupol has been completely stopped, spontaneous cemeteries are growing in city, - Andryushchenko