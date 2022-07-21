Russian occupiers had problems due to blowing up of Antoniv bridge in Kherson region, - Khlan

Problems arose with the repair of the Antoniv bridge in the occupied territory of the Kherson region. Now racists can't throw heavy weapons.

This was reported by Serhiy Khlan, adviser to the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Censor.NET informs.

"Actually, for a day the occupiers cannot transfer heavy weapons and their ammunition across the Antoniv bridge. Moreover, there are no specialists for the announced repairs. All local professionals have left. They will look for someone in Crimea. It's time.

And again, appreciate the jewelry work of the Armed Forces - cars can drive over the bridge, Russian weapons and equipment cannot," he explained.

We will remind, that earlier the occupiers reported about the shelling of the Antoniv bridge in Kherson.

Later, Russian propagandists confirmed the attack of the Armed Forces on the Antonivsky Bridge.

The regional council said that the bridge was damaged, but still usable.

