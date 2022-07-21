Occupiers drove heavy equipment and explosives into engine room of ZNPP power unit

The Russian military dragged at least 14 units of heavy military equipment with ammunition, weapons and explosives to the engine room of the 1st power unit of the ZNPP.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the Energoatom Telegram.

"The entire arsenal of imported heavy equipment with all the ammunition is currently very close to the equipment that ensures the operation of the turbogenerator. In particular, in the immediate vicinity of the main oil tank, which contains the flammable oil that cools the steam turbine. There is also explosive hydrogen that is used to cool the generator," the report says.

As noted, the military equipment of the invaders made it impossible for specialized fire engines and other vehicles to access the control room of power unit No. 1. Therefore, the risk of fire increases many times, and its extinguishing becomes extremely problematic. If a fire occurs, for example, due to the accidental detonation of ammunition, then its scale can be equal to that which occurred during the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

