Zelenska initiated second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen and fundraising for ambulances for Ukrainian hospitals

The wife of the President of Ukraine initiated the second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen on July 23.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the President's Office.

It is planned to collect funds for resuscitation vehicles, which will be purchased for Ukrainian hospitals, within the framework of the Summit through the United24 fundraising platform.

"How many ambulances do we need? Today, according to estimates, there are 400. Is this enough? Not sure. The war does not end. Emergency vehicles save people under fire, take the wounded along roads that are destroyed by shells. Doctors risk their lives and, together with the vehicles, actually become participants hostilities," Zelenska stressed.

Read more: Occupiers drove heavy equipment and explosives into engine room of ZNPP power unit

We are talking about C-type ambulances, equipped with oxygen tanks, cardiac monitors and defibrillators, electrocardiographs and ventilators. One such car costs almost 100,000 euros.

"Many countries will be represented at the Summit: first-persons, international experts and world-class celebrities will join via video link or in person. The Summit will be broadcast in more than 20 countries. So we hope for a great response around the world. First of all, to cover the medical needs of the front and the rear, to help doctors and patients," the first lady added.

See more: More than 1,000 instructors from Britain and New Zealand continue to train artillerymen of Armed Forces. PHOTOS