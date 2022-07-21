Russia plans to annex fifth of territories of Ukraine through "referendums", - Bloomberg

Russia is going to annex the occupied Ukrainian territories by September 15.

Officials are preparing to hold a vote in areas currently controlled by the Russian military and in any other areas the Russians may seize in the coming weeks, the three people said. The goal is to hold a referendum on joining Russia by Sept. 15. ", - notes the interlocutor of the publication.

It is noted that the project of annexation of Ukrainian territories is managed by the first deputy head of the Kremlin administration, Serhiy Kirienko, who regularly visits the occupied territories to observe the preparation of the so-called "referendum".

"Voting" should take place in the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The publication notes that many Ukrainians left their homes after February 24, but the Kremlin has many years of experience in falsifying the results of internal elections.

The publication also writes that the international community will most likely consider any referendums illegal, as was the case when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 by voting under machine guns.

If the Russian Federation succeeds in annexing all the territories seized today, it will control approximately one-fifth of Ukraine, in particular the land connection with Crimea and the transport routes in the Black Sea, which are key for Ukrainian exports.

