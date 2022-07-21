Military exercises in Belarus were once again extended

The training of the Armed Forces of Belarus near the border with Ukraine has been extended again - this time at least until July 31.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the "Belarusian Gayun" Telegram channel.

The fact that the training of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in Belarus has been extended at least until July 31 is evidenced by the schedule of exercises at Belarusian training grounds.

According to the Telegram channel, since the end of April, military exercises have been continued in Belarus "for a week" already 13 times. Expected dates of completion of training at training grounds:

Borysivskyi (227) until 31.07;

Shooting Range No. 1 near Minsk (Uruchya) until July 31;

Gozky (near Grodno) until July 29;

Brestsky until 31.07;

Repyshche (Osypovychy) until 29.07;

Maryina Girka until 31.07;

Losvido (near Vitebsk) until July 31;

Neman (near Berezovka) until July 30;

Obuz-Lisnovskyi (near Baranovichi) 29.07;

Chepeleve (near Slonim) until 29:07;

Domanove (near Ivatsevichy) until July 30;

The shooting range under Stariy Dorogy until 29.07;

Zaslonovye (near Lepel) until 31.07.

