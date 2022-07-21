Since beginning of full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has used up to 60% of all its missiles, - Defense Intelligence

According to the information of the military intelligence of Ukraine, the aggressor mostly used ballistic missiles against the "Iskander" complex. In this regard, the use of missiles of this type for strikes on the territory of Ukraine has not been recorded for a long time.

This was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitsky, during a briefing on July 21, Censor.NET informs.

"Regarding high-precision weapons, as Russia claims, these are the Iskander, Kalibr systems, air-launched cruise missiles - Kh101, Kh555. According to our calculations, 55 to 60% of the pre-war stocks have been used today," said Skibitsky.

Due to international sanctions, the Russian Federation has problems during the production of new missiles. However, it has enough old Soviet stocks.

"These are cruise missiles, the same X22. Which, including, have already been used twice from the territory of Belarus. Other cruise missiles, a full set of rockets - "Smerch", "Uragan", BM-21 "Grad", various types of aviation bombs. All that is left of the Soviet Union, and the reserves are very large and it is very difficult to calculate how much is left there," added the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

