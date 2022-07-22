Ukrainians should not fear the continuation of military training in Belarus, - Budanov

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine Ministry of Defense, believes that there is no need to worry over continuation of military training in Belarus.

This was stated by Budanov on the air of a telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"These are absolutely stable actions (training. - Ed.), all of them are tracked by us and we know it all. We should not demonize the situation with belarus and somehow be very wary of certain actions from there. Belarus must have attacked us about five times during this time. If you follow all this trash, which is thrown in through the media... I'm telling you once again: nothing will happen there now," Budanov says.

As reported, since April 29, belarus for the thirteenth time extended military exercises near the Ukrainian border for another week - at least until July 31.