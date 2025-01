Today, around 4:30 a.m., powerful explosions rang out in Mykolaiv.

The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, all the explosions mainly occurred in one area of the city.

"We are collecting information. For now, there are no victims," said the city's head.

The explosions occurred during an air alarm.

