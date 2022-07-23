Russian troops struck Nikopol and Kryvorizka districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznichenko

The occupiers shelled two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"A night of protracted alarms and shelling... Russian troops struck two districts of the region - Nikopol, and Kryvorizky. Chervonogrigorivsk community was covered with "Gradiv". Up to 20 shells were fired. Fortunately, there were no victims or destruction," he noted.

According to Reznichenko, in the village of Hannivka of the Shirokiv community, enemy shelling damaged the power grid and gas pipeline. People were not injured.

In the Zelenodol community, the enemy again took aim at Velika Kostromka. Several streets without lights. People were not affected.

"In other areas of the region, it is calm at the moment," the city head sums up.

Read more: Occupiers shelled three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: private houses were damaged, three schools, transformer were destroyed, - Reznichenko. PHOTOS