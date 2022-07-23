Missile strikes in Kirovohrad region: one soldier and two guards of transformer substation were killed. 9 soldiers were wounded, - Raykovich

As a result of the impact of Russian missiles near Kropyvnytskyi, 9 servicemen were injured. One soldier died due to enemy attacks. Two guards of the transformer substation were also killed.

This was announced by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raikovych, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Currently, rescue operations are underway and the necessary assistance is being provided to the injured people. Among them are servicemen - 9 wounded and one dead. Two guards of the transformer substation were previously killed," said Rajkovich.

"A traction substation has worked and one of the city's districts has been cut off. An inspection and prevention will be carried out and the electricity supply will be restored. The city's communal structures will work as usual," said Rajkovich.

As reported, on July 23, 13 enemy missiles hit the Kirovohrad region. The Kanatove military airfield and the Ukrzaliznytsia facility were hit.

Read more: 13 enemy missiles hit Kirovograd region. Attack on Kanatovo military airfield and Ukrzaliznytsia facility. There are dead and wounded - RMA