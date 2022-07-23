Zelenskyi had telephone conversation with Tokayev: He thanked for not recognizing "LDNR"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi held a telephone conversation with the leader of Kazakhstan Kasim-Zhomart Tokayev.

The head of state announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

Had a telephone conversation with the President of Kazakhstan. He thanked for the principled support of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and the non-recognition of the so-called "LNR", "DNR". They discussed specific cooperation projects in the economy, energy, and digitalization. "We exchanged congratulations on the 30th anniversary of Ukrainian-Kazakh diplomatic relations," the message reads.

It will be recalled that the President of Kazakhstan Kasim-Jomart Tokayev, who was sitting next to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, said that Kazakhstan does not recognize the independence of the so-called "DNR" and "LNR".

Watch more: Port unblocking agreement demonstrates that Ukraine is able to withstand this war - Zelensky.