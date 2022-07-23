US Ambassador Brink on shelling of port of Odesa: "Kremlin continues to use food as weapon"

US Ambassador Bridget Brink commented on the missile attack by the Russian invaders on Odesa.

The diplomat announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"It is unacceptable. Russia struck the port of the city of Odesa less than 24 hours after the signing of the agreement to allow the export of agricultural products. The Kremlin continues to use food as a weapon. Russia must be held accountable," Brink stressed.

Earlier it was reported that a series of explosions rang out in Odesa during the announced air alarm.

The OK "Pivden" announced that the Russians had targeted the trade port with "Calibre" missiles.

