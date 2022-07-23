Russian occupiers hit exactly where grain was - Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine about shelling of port of Odesa

The Russian occupiers deliberately struck the port of Odesa, where grain was stored.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force Command, Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET informs.

"Actually, two (missiles. - Ed.) were shot down, two hit the port infrastructure. It is clear why all this is being done," he noted.

"In the context of what is happening today with Ukrainian grain, a blow was struck exactly where the grain is. We see what these agreements with a terrorist country are worth," Ihnat added.

Earlier it was reported that a series of explosions rang out in Odesa during the announced air alert.

The "South" Joint Stock Company announced that the Russians had targeted the trade port with "Calibre" missiles.

