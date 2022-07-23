UN Secretary General Guterres condemns missile attack on Odesa port

UN Secretary General António Guterres condemned the shelling of the Odesa port and emphasized the importance of overcoming the food crisis.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the UN website.

"The Secretary-General unequivocally condemns the reports of strikes that were carried out today on the Ukrainian port of Odesa. Yesterday, all parties made clear commitments on the world stage to ensure the safe movement of Ukrainian grain and related goods to world markets. These products are extremely necessary to overcome the global food crisis and alleviate the suffering of millions of people who need help around the world," the press secretary of the UN Secretary General said in a statement.

Earlier it was reported that a series of explosions rang out in Odesa during the announced air alert.

The OC "South" announced that the Russians had targeted the commercial port with "Caliber" missiles. At the same time, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces noted that the Russian Federation struck exactly where the grain was.

