Grain storage in Odesa port was not hit, - Defense Forces of South

A fire broke out as a result of a rocket attack on the Odesa sea trade port.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne, this was stated by the head of the coordination press center of the security and defense forces of the South Natalia Humeniuk.

"It is obvious that the enemy's goal was to hit the Odesa Sea Trade Port. Four Kalibr missiles were directed in this direction. Two of them were shot down by air defense forces, two hit the infrastructure facilities of the port itself. There are no injured people so far. ... There was no significant damage to the port infrastructure, there was a hit to the pumping station," she explained.

At the same time, Humenyuk noted, a small fire broke out when the rockets hit, which was soon extinguished by rescuers. The shock wave damaged the houses around the port. According to her, the grain storage itself was not hit.

Earlier it was reported that a series of explosions rang out in Odesa during the announced air alert.

The "South" Joint Stock Company announced that the Russians had targeted the trade port with "Kalibr" missiles.

