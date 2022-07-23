By end of July, Russian Federation wants to form 16 battalions and create new corps in Nizhny Novgorod Region, - Defense Intelligence of MD

The Russian occupation forces form volunteer battalions through the military commissars.

This was stated by Vadym Skibitsky, the representative of the Ministry of Education and Culture of the Ministry of Education, Censor.NET informs.

"The first thing that concerns these so-called volunteer battalions. This is a new approach that the Russian Federation started very recently. A month ago, about 50 subjects of the Russian Federation received an order to form battalions numbering 500-600 people.

We clearly know that 8 battalions have already been formed today. It is planned to form 8 more battalions by the end of the month. There will be such a battalion in every region, including Crimea, Moscow, and St. Petersburg," he explained.

According to Skibitsky, the formation of volunteer battalions takes place through the military headquarters and is under the control of the Russian authorities.

Russia is forming another corps in the Nizhny Novgorod region - it is from 10 to 15 thousand people.

"There is also formation, and combat coordination, and other issues related to the creation of a new association. And we do not rule out that this corps will be transferred to our territory. The Russian leadership is trying to streamline the process of creating volunteer formations so that they have powerful offensive and defensive capabilities and can act like the battalion tactical groups that were defeated by us. These are big losses for the Russian Federation, because those were selected, the most combat-ready and experienced units," added the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

