Russia uses missiles to starve other nations - Reznikov

Shelling of Odesa seaport infrastructure by russian occupants indicates their intentions to cause famine in various countries of the world, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov is convinced.

"Only yesterday an agreement on unblocking our ports for the export of Ukrainian grain was reached. And today russian war criminals attacked Odesa port. Ninety years ago, it was russia that caused the man-made famine with weapons. Now they are using missiles to starve other nations," Reznikov tweeted, reports Censor.NЕТ.

As reported, in the morning, russian occupants attacked the Odesa commercial seaport with Kalibr cruise missiles.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said that the russian federation, with the missile attack on the port of Odesa, questioned the agreements it had made with the UN and Turkey in the document signed in Istanbul.

On July 22, under the auspices of the UN in Istanbul, Ukraine, Turkey and russia signed an agreement to resume safe exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. The press service of UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that he unequivocally condemned the missile attack on the commercial port in Odesa.

