Donetsk region shelling kills two people, injures nine - Office of Prosecutor General

As a result of enemy shelling settlements in Donetsk region on Friday and Saturday, 2 people were killed and 9 more were wounded

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by General Prosecutor's Office pressoffice.

"According to the investigation, on July 22-23, 2022, Russian enemy army shelled Bakhmut, Slavyansk, Toretsk, Seversk, as well as the village of. Novomikhailivka and village Lastochkine of Pokrovsky district in Donetsk region. Two men were killed by artillery fire, nine civilians were injured by mines and shrapnel wounds, multi-story buildings, dozens of private sector buildings and outbuildings were damaged," the report says.

Under the procedural guidance of Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into 7 criminal proceedings for violations of laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

