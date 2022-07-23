More than five thousand Ukrainian women are fighting at frontline - Ministry of Defense

Armed Forces of Ukraine now have more than 50,000 women, more than 5,000 of whom are now on the front lines.

This was said by Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar during the Second International Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in Kiev, reports Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"In addition to 38,000 women in the military, we also have civilian women working in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. So in total we have more than 50 thousand women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Today we have more than 5 thousand women on the front line", - said Malyar.

Given these figures, she noted, Ukraine now has one of the highest numbers of women in the armed forces among NATO member States.