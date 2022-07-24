Enemy tried to seize Vuglehirska TPP, but Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled invaders, - General Staff

The Russians launched an assault from different directions to establish control over the Vuglehirskaya TPP, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces repulsed the invaders.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 a.m. on July 24 on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the one hundred and fifty-first day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

The situation has not undergone significant changes in the Volyn and Polissky directions. Units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out specified tasks to strengthen security in the border areas of the Brest and Gomel regions.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Gai in the Chernihiv region and Gudove, Yastrubyne, Bilopillia and Grabovske in the Sumy region. In addition, it periodically conducts aerial reconnaissance of the positions of the defense forces in the border areas of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Pytomnyk, Petrivka, Novomykolaivka, Stary Saltiv, Blagodatne, Prudyanka, Lisne, Lebyazhe, Korobochkine, Dergachi, Peremoha, and other settlements.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy shelled with artillery, in particular, the areas of Chepil, Bogorodychny, and Adamivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Starodubivka, Dronivka, Piskunivka, Siversk, Spirnyi and Ivano-Daryivka. The occupiers also used anti-aircraft fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is conducting combat operations with the aim of creating conditions for an offensive on Bakhmut and taking over the territory of the Vugleghirskaya TPP. They carried out shelling of military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Zaitseve, Vershina, Berestov, Shumy, Bakhmut, New York, Bakhmutske, Pokrovske, Novoluhanske, Vesele, and other settlements. They used to attack and army aviation.

From different directions, the enemy carried out assaults with the aim of establishing control over the territory of the Vuglehirskaya TPP. Ukrainian soldiers pushed the invaders back again.

On the Avdiyiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya directions, systematic shelling was recorded in the areas of Zolota Niva, Vugledar, Vesele, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, and many other settlements. Enemy BpLA operated near Malaya Tokmachka and Novodarivka. In some areas, the occupiers are trying to improve the engineering equipment of defensive lines and positions.

In the South Buz direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on maintaining the occupied positions. Fired civilian and military infrastructure near Chervonaya Dolyna, Kiselyvka, Ternivka, Dobryanka, Oleksandrivka, Kobzartsi, Lepetykha, and others.

Our rocket artillery and aviation units continue to hit the enemy's strongholds, concentration points, and warehouses in the designated directions.