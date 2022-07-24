Another hellish night for Rashists in Melitopol. Railway damaged, which occupiers used to transport equipment and manpower - Fedorov. PHOTO

In the Melitopol district, the railway infrastructure used by the occupiers to transport military equipment and personnel in the direction of Vasylivka and Tokmak was damaged.

Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"In Melitopol and near the city, another hellish night for the Rashists - in three territories at once," he states.

According to him, this night:

1. Explosions were heard and smoke was seen at the Melitopol airfield, which the occupiers are unsuccessfully trying to restore after the attacks of the Armed Forces.

2. Explosions were heard in the eastern direction from the city - near the village of Kostyantynivka.

3. Damaged railway infrastructure in the Melitopol district, which was used by the occupiers to transport military equipment and personnel in the direction of Vasylivka and Tokmak. This greatly complicates the enemy's logistics.

"We are hoping for a surprise for the residents from the resistance movement and are waiting for confirmation of the information," Fedorov said.

Read more: Occupiers seized oxygen production plant in Melitopol and drove equipment there





