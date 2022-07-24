358 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 684 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

More than 1,042 children were injured in Ukraine during five months of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. As of the morning of July 24, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 358. The number of wounded has increased - more than 684.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 361, Kharkiv - 194, Kyiv - 116, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 61, Mykolaiv - 54, Kherson - 54, Zaporizhia - 40. On July 23, a 17-year-old boy received a shrapnel wound as a result of enemy shelling in the city of Mykolaiv," the message reads.

2,188 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 221 were completely destroyed.