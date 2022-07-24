Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 39,520 people, 221 planes, 188 helicopters, 1,722 tanks and 3,942 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of July 24, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 39,520.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 24.07 are approximately:

personnel - about 39,520 (+280) people were eliminated,

tanks - 1722 (+14) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 3942 (+13) units,

artillery systems - 869 (+5) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 255 (+2) units,

air defense equipment - 113 (+0) units,

aircraft - 221 (+0) units,

of helicopters -188 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 714 (+0),

cruise missiles - 170 (+3),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2823 (+3) units,

special equipment - 73 (+1).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk direction. Data are being verified," the General Staff said.