Missile attack on Khmelnytskyi from Black Sea area was repelled, - Zahid Air Command

Around 9:00 a.m. on July 24, the Russian occupying forces launched a missile attack on the Khmelnytskyi region from the Black Sea.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Air Command "West"

"Three Kalibr-type sea-based cruise missiles were shot down by the forces and means of air defense of the Zahid Air Command. Glory to Ukraine! We thank the citizens who additionally inform us about objects in the sky through the ``Something flies'' application, the message says.

