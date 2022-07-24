Russia confirmed strike on Odesa port day after "grain deal"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation officially admitted that it was Russia that launched a missile attack on the port of Odesa yesterday.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova wrote about this on the Telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi called the shelling of the port of Odesa "flagrant Russian barbarism". "If someone could still say that some kind of dialogue with Russia is needed, look what is happening. The Kalibr missiles destroyed the very possibility of such statements," she quotes Zelensky.

Further, the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation confirms that Russia attacked the port of Odesa.

"Kalibr missiles destroyed the object of the military infrastructure of the Odesa port, sending a Ukrainian military boat to an address favored by the Kyiv regime with a high-precision strike," she claims.

Note that yesterday the Ministry of Defense of Turkey stated that the Russian Federation allegedly claimed that it had nothing to do with the shelling of the Odesa port.

It was previously reported that a series of explosions rang out in Odesa on July 23 during an air alert.

The OK "Pivden" announced that the Russians had targeted the trade port with "Calibre" missiles.

Watch more: The Russian strike on Odessa was a cynical and calculated move, - Zelensky. VIDEO