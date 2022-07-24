USA is seriously considering issue of declaring Russian Federation state sponsor of terrorism, - Ambassador Brink

The United States of America is seriously considering declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism due to its actions in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was stated by Ambassador Bridget Brink in an interview with Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET reports.

"Regarding the designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, we are looking into this matter, it requires careful analysis under American law...We are using all available means, including many that would apply to a country that is such a sponsor. However, we also take such an announcement seriously. And we will continue to hold Russia accountable in accordance with our legislation," the diplomat said.

At the same time, Brink noted, the United States has imposed an "unprecedented amount and depth of sanctions" and will continue to do so.

"Together with our partners and allies from around the world, we have introduced an unprecedented amount and depth of sanctions, and we will continue to do so in the future," the ambassador concluded.

