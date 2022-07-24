Russians refuse to sign contracts with Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation, - Skibitskyi

Citizens of Russia refuse to do military service in the army of the occupying country.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by the representative of Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi.

"If in the first months the same BARS - the "combat army reserve of the country", as they call it, was quite actively involved and we know how the formation of these battalions went and goes - now there are already signs that Russian citizens refuse to sign contracts. Those who are in BARS refuse to sign service contracts because they understand that they will immediately be sent to our territory to conduct hostilities," the intelligence representative said.

When asked where in Russia most people refuse to sign contracts, Skibitskyi said that it primarily depends on which units have the biggest losses.

