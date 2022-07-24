Iran handed over combat drones to Russian Federation, source said

A batch of Iranian drones was sent across the Caspian Sea to Russia. In the future, military cargo is planned to be delivered to the borders of Ukraine via Astrakhan and Volgograd.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

It is known that the basis of the cargo consists of heavy strike drones "Shahed 129". Its development was based on the Israeli Hermes 450 drone and the American MQ-1 Predator.

The length of the fuselage of "Shahed 129" is 8 meters. The wingspan is 16 meters. The declared combat load is up to 400 kg. Flight speed - up to 150 km/h with a radius of up to 200 km. The declared flight range is up to 1700 km. The developers claim that the drone can stay in the air for up to 24 hours.

It can be armed with Sadid-1 anti-tank missiles (a copy of the Israeli Spike-ER) or a high-precision planning bomb with a fragmentation warhead - Sadid-345.

It is worth noting that practically nothing is known about the actual combat characteristics of Iranian drones since they have not yet been used in a full-scale war. Therefore, the capabilities of "Shahed 129" may differ from those declared.

