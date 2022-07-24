Sanctions are already having an impact on Russian Federation, - US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink

Sanctions against Russia imposed by the US and several countries in response to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine are already having a powerful effect. This is noticeable from the GDP, inflation, and other indicators in the economy of the aggressor country.

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink stated this in an interview with Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET informs.

"I think they (sanctions. - Ed.) are already having an effect. And sanctions work in such a way that their effect often takes time. Now it is obvious, based on the level of GDP, inflation and other indicators, that sanctions are already having an effect." - believes Brink.

Read more: USA is seriously considering issue of declaring Russian Federation state sponsor of terrorism, - Ambassador Brink