Russian Federation has no prejudices against renewing negotiations with Ukraine on wider range of issues, - Lavrov

The Russian Federation has no prejudices regarding negotiations with Ukraine, which would include "a wider range of issues."

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Serhii Lavrov said this at a press conference in Cairo, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"As for the connection of this agreement ("grain agreement". - Ed.) with other aspects of the situation in Ukraine, I have already said, we have no prejudices against renewing negotiations on a wider range of issues. But the matter does not depend on us, because the Ukrainian authorities, starting with the president and ending with his countless advisers, constantly declare that there will be no negotiations until Ukraine defeats Russia on the battlefield," he said.

According to him, the choice allegedly remains with Ukraine and its Western partners. Lavrov also threatened that the longer Kyiv refuses to negotiate, the more Ukrainians will die in the war.

See more: Occupiers created special groups to paint over Ukrainian symbols in Kherson region, - Sobolevsky. PHOTO