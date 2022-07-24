In Poland, funds were collected for Bayraktar for Ukraine, - mass media

In Poland, they collected the full amount, 22.5 million zlotys (about 5 million dollars), for Bayraktar for Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, more than 200,000 people transferred funds within the "Buy Ukraine Bayraktar" campaign, which was held on the crowdfunding platform Zrzutka.pl, Ukrinform reports.

The initiator of the fund-raising campaign for Bayraktar for Ukraine, a well-known public figure, political scientist and journalist, Slavomyr Sierakovskiy, noted that despite the achievement of the goal of the campaign, the fund-raising will continue for several more days, as there are a large number of people who want to join it. According to him, on Sunday, so many people wanted to join the action at the finish line that the servers of the Zrzutka.pl platform froze three times.

Sierakovskiy added that the excess funds collected as part of the campaign will be transferred to the account of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the National Bank of Ukraine.

As you know, the fundraising campaign for Bayraktar for Ukraine has been going on in Poland since June 28.