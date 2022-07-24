Occupiers began to "prepare" new targets for HIMARS in Kherson Oblast, - Khlan

The troops of the Russian Federation in the Kherson region understand that a turning point has come.

Serhii Khlan, adviser to the head of the regional military administration, said this on the Espresso broadcast.

"The strategic steps that were taken on the Antonov and Dariiv bridges, on the destruction of ammunition, command posts, and equipment in the enemy's rear and along the skirmish line are the results of preparatory work. Now the question is more powerful and accurate artillery strikes on the front line and in clearing the orcs in the positions occupied by them," Khlan emphasized.

According to him, the occupiers understand that the turning point has come, so they are starting to prepare for a "referendum" as well as "elections" on the ground.

"Probably, the occupiers have started preparing new targets for HIMARS, I understand. Because these election committee centers will be new targets for those traitors who agree to work there," Khlan explained.

