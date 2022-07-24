I have great desire to go to Kyiv, - Pope Francis

Pope Francis said that he really wants to visit Kyiv.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"I have a great desire to go to Kyiv," said the Pope in response to a question about a possible future trip to Ukraine.

At the same time, the publication notes that no Pope has ever visited Moscow.

"Francis has repeatedly condemned the invasion of Russian forces into Ukraine. Last month, he directly accused the Russian Federation of waging a "cruel and senseless war of aggression," Reuters writes.

