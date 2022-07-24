Russia is unlikely to capture Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, - ISW

George Varos, an analyst at the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), believes that Russia will most likely not be able to capture Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.

He told about this in an interview with Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

"No. We believe that the Kremlin is unlikely to capture them, and even more so before September 11. Ukrainian officials warn about this date, saying that during this period so-called "referendums" are possible in the occupied territories," he answered the question whether Russia has a chance to capture Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Varos noted that the area around Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Sloviansk and Siversk has a relatively higher population than other areas of Donbas, and the Russians faced difficulties during the fighting in the urban environment.

"Therefore, we expect that the Kramatorsk-Bakhmut line, first of all on the E40 highway, where there are prepared Ukrainian defensive positions, will slow down Russia's pace," he said.

The analyst added that Russia is very slowly trying to capture the small city of Siversk and so far it is not succeeding. He does not see the prospects of quick success of the Russians, given the more difficult and better prepared defense of the Donetsk region.

Varos also agreed with the assessment of the Ukrainian military command that the supply of Western weapons made it possible to stabilize the situation at the front. In particular, the American HIMARS missile systems, which impaired the ability of the Russians to use artillery, were significantly affected, he noted.