Johnson plans farewell visit to Ukraine, - Telegraph

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to make his third trip to Ukraine amid the full-scale Russian invasion to see President Volodymyr Zelenskyi before he leaves Downing Street.

This was reported by the British edition of the Telegraph, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

A Downing Street source said the Prime Minister felt he "couldn't just walk away". Johnson has already visited Ukraine twice since February 24, and his second visit took place only a month ago.

"He feels the burden of responsibility for being (President Zelensky's) biggest patron. He cannot just leave and not make sure that the world supports him. He hopes to see him again before he leaves his post," said the interlocutor of the publication.

Watch more: Johnson attended training of Ukrainian defenders in Great Britain. VIDEO

This message appeared after Boris Johnson's phone conversation with President Zelensky on Friday, in which Johnson emphasized Britain's "unwavering determination" to support Ukraine. This week, Boris Johnson visited the training ground where the Ukrainian military is trained.

Johnson and Zelensky are expected to hold another phone conversation next week.