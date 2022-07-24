This can seriously affect bilateral relations, - Israel on closure of Sokhnut agency in Russia

Prime Minister of Israel Yair Lapid said that the closure of the Jewish agency "Sohnut" in Russia could seriously affect Israeli-Russian relations.

As reported by Censor.NET, DW reports this.

The office of the head of the Israeli government noted that Lapid held a meeting on this issue on Sunday morning. "The Prime Minister stated that relations with Russia are important for Israel. The fact that a large Jewish diaspora lives in Russia is also important. These points are discussed during all high-level diplomatic contacts with Moscow," the office said in a statement.

Lapid instructed the members of the Israeli delegation to be ready to fly to the Russian Federation immediately after receiving Moscow's consent for negotiations, as well as to make every effort to promote legal and diplomatic dialogue at a high level, the message emphasizes.

