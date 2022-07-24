Russian missiles shot down by air defense over Khmelnytsky fell outside populated areas, there are no victims, - RMA

Three Russian missiles, which were shot down by the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces in the morning over Khmelnytskyi, fell outside the population centers, the resulting fires were extinguished, and there were no casualties.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional military administration, Serhii Hamalii, announced this on Telegram.

"Over the territory of Khmelnytsky region in the morning, around 9 o'clock, air defense forces shot down three rockets. The debris fell in a field of the Kamianets-Podilsky district. The burning of the fields has been eliminated," Hamalii said.

He also reported that another rocket fell in a forest area, causing an explosion and smoke in the area of one of the villages of the Khmelnytsky district.

"There are no victims," the head of the RMA emphasized.

