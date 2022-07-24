Attempts to improve tactical position in Bakhmut direction for Russian troops ended with significant losses and retreat, - General Staff

The enemy is losing personnel, but stubbornly continues its attempts to establish control over the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP. Fighting continues.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion, Censor.NET reports.

"The one hundred and fifty-first day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The situation has not undergone any significant changes in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions. The enemy shelled the districts of the villages of Hai in the Chernihiv region and Hudove, Bilopylla and Stari Vyrky in the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Ruski Tyshki, Stary Saltiv, Prudianka, Rubizhne, Tsyrkuny, Bazaliivka, Slatyne, Derhachi, Cherkaski Tyshky, Blahodatne, Udy, Pryshyb, and Pytomnyk. Carried out airstrikes near Verkhniy Saltiv, and Mospanove.

In the Sloviansk direction, shelling was recorded near Velyka Komyshuvakha, Hrushuvaha, Krasnopillia, Virnopillia, Dolyna, Chervona Poliana, Karnaukhivka, and Dibrovne. The occupiers tried to establish control over the settlement of Bohorodychne by assaulting them. And again, traditionally, without any success.

Read more: Brink on US reaction to possible expansion of annexation of Russian Federation: We hope to involve allies in raising price for Russians

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Kryva Luka, Siversk, Hryhorivka, Verkhnyokamianske, Ivano-Dariivka, and Spirne settlements with barrel and rocket artillery. Ukrainian soldiers have once again repelled enemy assaults in the directions Verkhnyokamianka - Verkhnyokamianske and Bilohorivka - Verkhnyokamyanske. The occupiers, with losses, withdrew.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired at our troops near Berestove, Bilohorivka, Nova Kamianka, Pokrovske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Travneve, and New York. In addition, he carried out an airstrike near Bakhmut.

The enemy's poor attempts to improve the tactical position in the directions Volodymyrivka - Bakhmutske and Dolomytne - Novoluhanske ended in significant losses and a retreat. The enemy is losing personnel, but stubbornly continues its attempts to establish control over the territory of the Vuglehirskaya TPP. Fighting continues. Fierce fighting also continues in the direction of Rota - Semihiria.

Read more: Russian missiles shot down by air defense over Khmelnytsky fell outside populated areas, there are no victims, - RMA

Systematic shelling of civilian infrastructure in the areas of Avdiivka, Opytne, Pisky, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Novoandriivka, and Stepnohirsk continues in the Avdiivsk, Novopavlivsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions. In some areas, the Russian occupiers also conduct aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

In the South Buz direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops. Enemy shelling was recorded near Osokorivka, Trudoliubivka, Pervomaiske, Yavkyny, Novohrihorivka, Kavkaz, Novomykolaivka, Kotliareve, Poliana, Tavriisk, and Mykolaiv. Ukrainian defenders also do not remain in debt.

Outside the base points, the enemy keeps three carriers of high-precision weapons. We urge you not to ignore air warning signals.

The occupiers launched an airstrike near Andriivka. After that, they tried to advance in the direction of Sukhy Stavok – Andriivka and Bruskinske – Bilohirka. But our soldiers did not give the enemy any chance of success. The enemy suffered losses and retreated chaotically.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together we will win!" - said the General Staff of the Ukrainian Military Academy