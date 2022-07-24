Paratroopers destroyed Russian Su-25 attack aircraft

AFU soldiers from the 25th Separate Airborne Sycheslav Brigade hit an enemy Su-25 "Grach" aircraft.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Facebook by Command of Airborne Assault Troops.

The report noted: " Sycheslav paratroopers shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft.

Today, the air defense unit of the 25th Separate Airborne Sycheslav Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was successfully shot down a Russian Su-25 "Grach" attack aircraft.

The occupants' armored plane was permanently grounded by the "Igla" MANPAD system.

Read more: AFU hit enemy Su-35 aircraft near Nova Kakhovka, - Air Force