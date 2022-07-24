Two trophy tanks seized from locals in one of regions - Yenin

In one of the northern regions of Ukraine, two Russian trophy tanks were seized from local residents.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin in an interview for "Тelegraph".

According to him, the issue of controlling the circulation of weapons requires a special approach, including by the military.

"Our police officers seize large quantities of weapons, ammunition, even military equipment. Just a few days ago, two trophy tanks were seized from the local population in a northern region. We are encouraging the population to hand over the "taken away" equipment to our Armed Forces," Yenin noted.

