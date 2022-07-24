"Almost first time we have 100% result": all 4 missiles were shot down over Khmelnytsky region this morning

On the morning of July 24, the air defense of Ukraine shot down all 4 cruise missiles launched in the Khmelnytsky region.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat, on the air of the telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukranian truth.

"Today (July 24. - Ed.) our air defense system worked perfectly, we have almost the first time a 100% result.

In the morning, there was a missile attack from the Black Sea - four "Kalibr" missiles flew towards the Khmelnytsky region.

We reported earlier that three missiles were destroyed, and according to more detailed information, we have four downed cruise missiles," he said.

According to Ignat, during the day, Ukrainian strike aircraft carried out up to ten group airstrikes against enemy troops in the south and east of the country.

Three units strongholds, a cluster of armored combat vehicles and the manpower of the Russian invaders were hit.