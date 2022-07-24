Budanov about HIMARS: Russians know that with these weapons they are screwed

The head of Ukrainian Military Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, believes that modern Western weapons, in particular HIMARS missile systems, will help Ukraine defeat Russia - and the Russians know this well.

"If we get long-range ammunition, we will use it. And the Russians know that either way with these weapons they are screwed," Budanov is quoted as saying by Washington Post, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

He stressed that Ukraine has not yet lost a single HIMARS system, despite claims by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Now Ukraine's longest-range weapons remain Soviet "Tochka-U" missiles, but according to Budanov, they have almost run out.

Ukraine expects to receive longer-range missiles from the United States, capable of hitting targets within a radius of 300 km. Such munitions, the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), can be launched from the same HIMARS that Ukraine already has at its disposal.

However, the Pentagon is in no hurry to share them, fearing that the missiles could be used for strikes on Russian territory.

Another problem is the availability of ATACMS. There are 1,000 to 3,000 ATACMS missiles in U.S. stockpiles, Chris Daugherty, a senior researcher at the CNAS think tank, told the Washington Post. These are the oldest missiles in service with the U.S. military, but even longer-range ammunition to replace them is not yet in production.