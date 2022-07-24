Ukrainian Statehood Day will emphasize connection of modern Ukrainians with many generations of Ukrainian people, - Zelensky

Tomorrow begins an important week - a symbolic week. The week when we first celebrate Ukrainian Statehood Day on July 28.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated іn video appeal on Sunday evening, by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

"For the first time. Celebrated during such a brutal war - in its sixth month. After eight years of war in the Donbass. But we will celebrate. In spite of everything. Because Ukrainians will not be broken. The Day of Ukrainian Statehood will affirm the connection of Ukrainians who now live, with many generations" of our people, "- he said.

According to the President, "more than a thousand years of state experience Ukrainians, our culture, our identity, the Ukrainian character." "Now in many exploits of our soldiers, in the wisdom of our people in battles, even just in the conversations of ordinary Ukrainians about what is happening, we can see, we can hear and understand examples of the same characters, but hundreds of years ago," he said.

Zelensky noted that "only those who are completely ignorant of the truth of history and have absolutely no sense of its meaning could decide to attack us."

"After all that our people have gone through, after all that we have learned over a century. Ukrainians will never give up their Independence. Nor will they break from within, as they have more than once. Not this time! To cherish unity now, to work together for Victory - this is the most important national task, which we will all surely accomplish," he said.

