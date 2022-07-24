Almost 800 thousand citizens of Ukraine have lost their homes - Vereshchuk

Almost 800,000 IDPs will need housing, and everything is being done to ensure that they have a place to live and a place to spend the winter.

As reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk stated this on the live broadcast of the United Telethon.

"As for the need for temporary housing, almost 800 thousand citizens of Ukraine have lost their homes. Modular housing, as well as the rest of the construction is engaged in the Ministry of Regional Development, they have programs, appropriate money for this. As you know there are programs together with the Polish government, other governments are already the first modular cities, but certainly not enough," - said Vereshchuk.

She noted that she has seen an example in Chernigiv region, when people do not really want to live in modular cities, because they lived in their private buildings. As they say, they want "at least one room, but in their garden". But it will not be possible to provide this yet.

"The fact that there won't be enough housing built this year needs to be said already. The fact that people will be displaced and the heating season will be difficult, it is also true.

But the fact that we are dealing, for example, with housing, insulation, reconstruction, replacement of boilers, we do everything to make sure that people who have moved have a place to live and a place to spend the winter, is also a fact," stressed the Deputy Prime Minister.

Vereshchuk voiced a forecast that about half a million more people in the autumn period will move from east to west, which will be an additional burden to those who have already left earlier.

